Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Season 3 With Mitsuri

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in full swing with the anime adaptation for the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Mitsuri Kanroji's increased role in Season 3! As Tanjiro Kamado gears up for the next massive wave of terrible fights coming his way following everything that happened in the Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer Season 2, he's also getting some help from two more of the Hashira who are taking the center stage of the fights this time around for the new season.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc kicked off the anime's third season by reintroducing both the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, back to the action ahead of the demon fights we'll get to see. We've yet to see what Mitsuri is capable of despite the Hashira already being a fan favorite, but thankfully we're already starting to show off more of her personality. Artist rinnegoddess on TikTok captures this perfectly with a fun Mitsuri cosplay that shows off multiple sides of the popular Hashira! Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and you can catch up with everything that's happened so far (including the first two seasons of the TV anime and Mugen Train arc feature film) now streaming with Crunchyroll. There's also the Demon Slayer manga that's now complete, and you can check it out with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. If you've never jumped into Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before, now is the perfect time to do so while Season 3 is still airing.

As for what to expect from the Demon Slayer anime overall, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

