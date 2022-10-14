Demon Slayer Season 3 Teases Its Jump Festa Plans

Demon Slayer's manga has already come to an end, bringing Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers to the end of their journeys, but the anime adaptation is still going strong thanks to the animators at Ufotable. Following season two and Mugen Train's wild success, it should come as no surprise that the television series has been confirmed for a third season which will arrive next year, and it seems that the Shonen juggernaut is hinting at some big plans for this year's Jump Festa event.

If you aren't familiar with Jump Festa, the anime convention takes the opportunity to dive into both the anime and manga related to Weekly Shonen Jump's biggest franchises. With the regularly released publication housing some of the biggest movers and shakers in the medium, this year's event won't just include Demon Slayer, but will also have specific "stages" that are dedicated to revealing news about My Hero Academia, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Dr. Stone, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, and more. Presently, Koyoharo Gotouge hasn't announced any new stories in the Shonen universe that has managed to overtake Eiichiro Oda's One Piece in overall sales, though it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see new manga stories focused on the Demon Slayer Corps at some point.

Demon Slayer's Jump Festa panel has announced that the voice actor of the Love Hashira Mitsuri, Kana Hanazawa, and the voice actor of the Mist Hashira Muichiro, Kengo Kawanishi, will be in attendance at the event taking place later this year, hinting that the stage will have plenty of news when it comes to the upcoming third season.

The third season will focus on the Swordsmith Village Arc, which will present new challenges to Tanjiro and his young friends following the traumatic events of both the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc. While the Demon Slayer Corps has already faced down some powerful demons, they haven't seen anything yet and fans following the anime can expect some of the biggest battles in Shonen history to arrive in the anime adaptation.

