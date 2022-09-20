Jump Festa 2023 Stages Announced

Anime has more than a few conventions, expos, and events that cover the countless franchises that populate the medium, but a major entry revolving around properties created through Weekly Shonen Jump is a fan favorite. Jump Festa normally takes place in December each year, and the "stages" that make up the convention have been revealed, giving anime fans an idea as to which Shonen series will be represented and what they have in store for the future. Needless to say, Shueisha has plenty to reveal based on the numerous properties revealed.

Jump Festa 2023's "super stages" will include some of the biggest Shonen franchises, with each of these properties most likely dropping new details when it comes to the future of their manga series, and their anime adaptations to boot:

ONE PIECE

MY HERO ACADEMIA

BLACK CLOVER

JUJUTSU KAISEN

DEMON SLAYER

DR. STONE

SPY × FAMILY

CHAINSAW MAN

BORUTO & NARUTO

PRINCE OF TENNIS

On top of these "Super Stages", this year's Jump Festa will also have a few stages marked "Super Stage Ex", with the following franchises set to make their presence known at the Shonen Jump-focused expo:

Bleach

Kuroko's Basketball

Haikyuu

While Dragon Ball Super wasn't mentioned in this new reveal, the fact that Goku is pictured front and center in the promotional image surely means that the Z-Fighters will have some role to play during Jump Festa. A number of the anime franchises featured on these stages are approaching their end, including the likes of My Hero Academia and One Piece, with Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone being examples of mangas that have already ended though their anime adaptations are still in full swing.

Jump Festa 2023 will be taking place from December 17th to the 18th later this winter, and while this event is taking place in Japan, the event has, these past few years, aired some of its stages online. Considering the sheer number of anime franchises being focused on during this upcoming Jump Festa, expect this to be one of the biggest anime events of the year.

Which Jump Festa Stage are you most looking forward to? What predictions do you have for the future of Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Via Shonen Leaks