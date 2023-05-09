Demon Slayer Season 3 Shares New Muichiro Poster

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reintroduced the Mist Hashira back to the anime after his debut back in the Demon Slayer anime's first season, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is celebrating Muichiro Tokito's big comeback with a special new poster! Demon Slayer Season 3 has brought back some familiar faces to the anime that helped to change the dynamic from what we saw in the first two seasons, but at the same time, Tanjiro is fighting this time around without Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma to back him up. But thankfully, he's got more Hashira fighting alongside him.

Demon Slayer Season 3 takes on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, and that meant the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, has been brought back to the anime as one of the main Hashira we'll get to see in action over the course of the rest of the season. With Muichiro back in tow and finally showing off his Mist Breathing abilities against some powerful foes, Demon Slayer is celebrating the Hashira with a special new poster for the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan. Check it out below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now working its way through the Swordsmith Village Arc of the series, and its latest episode has officially set the stage for the real thrust of the fights that we will see over the course of the rest of the season. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya Shinazugawa are facing off against Hantengu's many clones, the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji is protecting the people of the village, and Muichiro finds himself facing off against the very strange yet terrifying Gyokko.

Now is the perfect time to catch up with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, and you can find the new episodes streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll as soon as they drop in Japan. If you wanted to catch up to the anime, you can find the first two seasons and Mugen Train feature film streaming with Crunchyroll as well. Demon Slayer Season 3 has yet to confirm its episode count, so you better jump on quickly!

How are you liking Muichiro in Demon Slayer Season 3 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!