Demon Slayer Season 3 Finally Debuts Mitsuri's Love Breathing: Watch

Demon Slayer Season 3 has fully reintroduced the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, to the anime after her initial debut back in Demon Slayer Season 1, and the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime has finally debuted a little of what Mitsuri's unique Love Breathing technique looks in action! The Love Hashira has been one of the more curious fighters in the Hashira line up as Mitsuri was distinctly different from all of the others. This included her particular element, Love, which didn't inherently seem to have its own visual elemental flavor like the others we have seen in action thus far.

As Demon Slayer Season 3 continues through the climax of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, the previous episode teased that Mitsuri would finally be joining the fight in full as she was called as a quick reinforcement for Tanjiro, Muichiro, and the others. Now that Mitsuri has returned to the titular village, we've finally gotten to see how the Love Hashira moves in a fight against a deadly foe. This includes a brief glimpse as to how her Love Breathing techniques will look in the anime:

WHY DOES MITSURI HAVE THE BEST HASHIRA OST😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/42cHqqpwUx — Esta♠️ (@knyesta) May 7, 2023

Demon Slayer: What is Mitsuri's Love Breathing?

Demon Slayer Season 3 previously reintroduced Mitsuri to the anime and had her first actual connection with Tanjiro and Nezuko since they crossed paths back in the first season. It was here that fans discovered just how differently she approaches her role as a Hashira than the others we have seen in action in the previous arcs, but Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 makes sure to demonstrate that she's become the Love Hashira for a good reason. Like the others, she's incredibly strong and unique in her fighting style.

When the chief of the village is captured by one of Gyokko's giant demon spawns, Mitsuri then uses the First Form of her Love Breathing technique, Shivers of First Love, and uses her unique ribbon blade to cut through the demon with ease. There's a brief visual of a few hearts "shivering" throughout the demon as the sword cuts take into effect, and it's just a greater tease for the kinds of unique techniques we'll be seeing Mitsuri use as Demon Slayer Season 3's fights get more intense from here on out.

What are you hoping to see from Mitsuri now that she's fighting in Demon Slayer Season 3?