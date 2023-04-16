Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Why Muichiro Is a Different Kind of Hashira

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime has seen Tanjiro Kamado meeting with a few of the members of the Hashira in various arcs since the first season, but Tanjiro's first real meeting with the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, has revealed what is going to make Muichiro a much different kind of Hashira than the others Tanjiro has come across so far! After their initial debut and reveal of the full line up back in the first season, Tanjiro has gotten some major help from the Hashira fighters as he's taken on tougher demons opponents than ever before as the anime continues.

Demon Slayer Season 3 opened with the promise that Tanjiro would be fighting alongside two members of the Hashira for the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga. This kicked off with the first episode fully introducing Tanjiro to the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, but Tanjiro's time with Muichiro went a lot differently than his time with the other Hashira he's met so far. Muichiro is the coldest in personality, and much more of a realist than the others:

the extremely friendly encounter between muichiro and tanjiro pic.twitter.com/6gwzDcgQWr — lau (@yorzloid) April 16, 2023

Demon Slayer: Why Muichiro Is So Different?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 picks up shortly after Tanjiro had spotted Muichiro in the forest arguing with a young boy from the village. It turns out that Muichiro wanted to use an old training doll belonging to the boy's family, and was pushing the boy to get him to use it. What ends up rubbing Tanjiro the wrong way, however, is the fact that he's speaking with no tact towards someone much weaker than him. Because Muichiro has no filter, he makes it known that he sees himself as much more valuable than them due to his Hashira strength.

Tanjiro realizes there's no real malice to his words or actions, and while Tanjiro also admits that Muichiro is speaking the truth, he's more annoyed with the fact that Muichiro speaks so bluntly. Muichiro is younger than the rest of the Hashira, but has already grown to that level of strength. His family bloodline is tied to the Sun Breathing techniques as well, so that just continues building even more mysteries as to what makes Muichiro stand out from the other Hashira met so far.

With Demon Slayer Season 3's fights kicking in shortly, we'll see more of what makes Muichiro so different from the Hashira soon enough. But how are you liking Muichiro in the Demon Slayer anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!