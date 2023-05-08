Demon Slayer Season 3 Surprises With Terrifying Genya Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer Season 3 has crossed a major turning point as Tanjiro Kamado and the others have scored a major victory over the Upper Four Hantengu's clones, but then Tanjiro was taken by surprise in a huge way as Demon Slayer's newest episode sprouted a terrifying new look for Genya Shinazugawa with its big cliffhanger! As Demon Slayer Season 3 continues to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, one of the biggest elements of this season thus far was seeing a few familiar faces come back to the anime after their debut back in the first season.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has already reintroduced Genya back to the anime, and his connection with Tanjiro was just as prickly as it was the first time around. But now that Genya is a part of the fight against the demons this time around, fans have been able to see how he actually fights and has demonstrated some unique tactics from the others. But as the newest Demon Slayer episode came to an end, Tanjiro was faced with a frighteningly demonic Genya as his next potential opponent.

Demon Slayer: What Is Genya's Demon Form?

Demon Slayer Season 3 has previously revealed that Genya's a much different fighter than the others as he's the only one who uses a gun to fight the demons, but it seems like he's got a lot more secrets under his belt than fans might have been aware of. As Tanjiro focused his efforts on taking out three of the Hantengu clones, he's excited at the prospect of potentially being able to fight back against the Upper Rank now that he's made a breakthrough in his abilities.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 featured a major victory for Tanjiro as he was able to use a very effective version of the Hinokami Kagura, but he's not allowed to celebrate his big win for long. When checking to see where the fourth clone is, he finds Genya has beheaded it. Hoping to reunite with Genya on the chance that they were somehow able to behead all four clones at the same time, Tanjiro's hit with the shocking reveal that Genya has become a demon himself during the fight.

As Tanjiro stares down Genya, there's a question of whether or not the two of them will be fighting next!