Demon Slayer Season 3 Premiere Tickets are Now on Sale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be making its full return to screens with the third season of its anime later this Spring, but now tickets are on sale for those fans interested in checking out the special Swordsmith Village arc premiere in theaters before it comes out anywhere else! As part of the hype train for the anime's return this Spring, Demon Slayer has kicked off a special world tour that will see special screenings of the final two episodes of the second season (and first episode of the third season) before the third season kicks off on screens later this April.

Demon Slayer's special theatrical premiere, -To the Swordsmith Village- will be hitting theaters across North America on March 3rd. Featuring Episode 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc in the second season, combined with an extended version of Episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc, tickets are now on sale for the 4K remastered edition of the series. This means that curious fans will be able to check out how the new season begins before it hits in full this April. You can check out the special new trailer for the event below:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of this writing, but it will premiere this April as part of the wave of new anime we'll see during the Spring 2023 anime schedule. You'll likely be able to check it out with Crunchyroll when it hits (along with the first two seasons streaming there as well). As for what to expect from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- screening event, Crunchyroll and Aniplex of America tease it as such:

"After his family is viciously murdered, a kind-hearted boy named Tanjiro Kamado resolves to become a Demon Slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister Nezuko back into a human. Together with his comrades, Zenitsu and Inosuke, along with one of the top-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro embarks on a mission within the Entertainment District, where they encounter the formidable, high-ranking demons, Daki and Gyutaro."

Are you going to try and catch Demon Slayer in theaters to see Season 3's premiere early? What are you most excited to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!