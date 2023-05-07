Demon Slayer Season 3 Unleashes Tanjiro's Fiercest Attack Yet

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached the first major turning point of the fight between Tanjiro Kamado and the Upper Four Hantengu, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has unleashed Tanjiro's fiercest use of the Hinokami Kagura yet! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been taking on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and with it has brought out two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. This has forced Tanjiro to fight harder than he ever has before, and as fans know fully well by now, this means some major breakthroughs are on the horizon.

As Tanjiro has continued to fight against Hantengu and his many clones with the latest few episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3, Tanjiro himself has been adjusting on the fly to the tactics that he will need to use in order to take down this tough new enemy. But with Nezuko's surprising help in the newest episode, Tanjiro is able to dig deep and use a new "Exploding Blood Sword" to debut his strongest use of the Hinokami Kagura technique yet:

this is so good they really went off animating tanjiro’s mark scene 😭 that’s all i’m gonna say pic.twitter.com/jP2EZumux4 — rhy (@jobisky) May 7, 2023

Demon Slayer: What Is Tanjiro's New Attack?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 picks up from the previous cliffhanger as Tanjiro and Nezuko are still struggling against the Hantengu clones, and Tanjiro is at a loss for what to actually do to deal any kind of significant damage. As he tries to figure it out, Nezuko starts to grab his blade and begins to cut her hands with it. It's soon coated in blood, and she sets it on fire with her ability, and thus Tanjiro unlocks a new "Exploding Blood Sword" that turns his black blade a bright red.

Inspired by the fact that this sword is now like the same one he saw the Sun Breathing user use in his memories, Tanjiro is thus able to dig deep even further and unleashes a new Hinokami Kagura technique, Sun Halo Dragon Head Dance. The technique combines its flames with Nezuko's in Tanjiro's new Exploding Blood Sword, and with it Tanjiro is able to cut the heads off three of the Hantengu clones' heads at once.

As Tanjiro gets even stronger we'll see even flashier attacks, but how are you liking Demon Slayer Season 3 so far? What else are you hoping to see from Tanjiro in this arc?