Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Doma's Season 3 Return

Demon Slayer Season 3 kicked off with the huge introduction of the full line up of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Doma's terrifying return to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime! The Demon Slayer anime is now working its way through an adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, and that means that the stakes are higher than ever before. Tanjiro Kamado's opponents from now on will be the strongest demons left in the roster, and there are some foes that are already very dangerous.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc made its debut with the full introduction of the remaining Upper Ranks members after Gyutaro was defeated in Demon Slayer Season 2, and Doma fully made his debut in the anime. After being teased last season as the one who helped turn Daki and Gyutaro into demons, it wasn't until Demon Slayer Season 3 that we got his full debut and tease of the kind of monster he really is. Artist @willson618 on Instagram has brought this terrifying Doma debut with some equally as creepy cosplay! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Demon Slayer

If you wanted to catch up with the series, you can find the now completed Demon Slayer manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can find the first two seasons and Mugen Train movie now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll (along with the now airing episodes of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc hitting this Spring). If you have never jumped into the anime itself, Crunchyroll teases the story for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

How did you like Doma's full debut in Demon Slayer Season 3? What are you hoping to see from the villain next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer anime and manga in the comments!