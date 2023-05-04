Demon Slayer Season 3 Leaves Tanjiro and Nezuko on Deadly Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked off the vicious fights against a new member of the Upper Ranks, and as a result of this the newest episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime has left Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado on a deadly cliffhanger! As the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge continues with each new episode, Demon Slayer Season 3 has showcased just how dangerous of a foe that the Upper Four Hantengu really is. Tanjiro has dealt with powerful demons in the past, but this foe has plenty more tricks up his sleeves in store for our favorite fighters.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has kicked Tanjiro and Nezuko into high gear as they fight against Hantengu's clones, and although Tanjiro seemed to have figured out a weakness, it's much easier said to exploit than not as he and Nezuko are still taking all kinds of damage against these demons. In fact, they take so much damage that it's looking very dangerous for the siblings as the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime comes to an end.

Demon Slayer: What Happens to Tanjiro and Nezuko?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 continues Tanjiro and Nezuko's struggles against the Hantengu clones, and they spend the first half of the fight completely separated as Tanjiro focuses on taking down the flying one. He figures out how to deal with him, and thus is able to exploit this opening to use the clone to get back to where Nezuko and Genya are fighting. But while Tanjiro is able to get back to the main battlefield, there's just too much to deal with at a single time.

Nezuko and Genya are able to hold their own against the angry and relaxed Hantengu clones, but it's clear that dealing any kind of real damage is a lot easier said than done. In fact, the two of them are taken by surprise when the relaxed clone hits both Tanjiro and Nezuko with such a heavy blast of wind that it nearly crushes their body entirely. The last we see of the duo is their unconscious bodies falling to the ground and vulnerable to another attack.

Now it just remains to be seen how Tanjiro and Nezuko can somehow escape from this situation, but how are you liking Demon Slayer Season 3 so far?