Demon Slayer Cosplay Dances With The Love Hashira

The Demon Slayer Corps had one of the biggest battles of its career in the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale. Humanity found itself quite lucky that Tanjiro was able to take down the Upper Moon 4 demon known as Hantengu, but it was a group effort when it came to saving the Swordsmith Village. One of Tanjiro's biggest allies this time around was Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, so it's no surprise to see that cosplayer have taken a shine to the pink-haired demon slayer.

Hantengu proved to be quite the challenge when it came to both Tanjiro and his fellow demon slayers, as the Upper Moon 4 had more abilities than we can count. First appearing as a sobbing wretch, Hantengu was able to unleash his "emotions" as four separate entities that each housed their own unique powers. When pushed against the wall, Hantengu merged his four emotions into one, attempting to flee the fight in his original form that could both decrease and increase his size. While Tanjiro taking Hantengu's head might have come as a surprise, the biggest surprise of the Season 3 finale came in the form of Nezuko managing to survive the sun, making her a target of the demon lord Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Love Hashira Cosplay

The Love Hashira's background was examined in the latest season of Demon Slayer's anime. Mitsuri has always been looking for love, but has found disappointment around many corners thanks to her hair color and her vast strength. Putting her strength to good use as a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Mitsuri's strange sword helped her to fight against Hantengu's dragons but almost didn't save her from a nasty demise.

Immediately following Demon Slayer's recent season finale, the anime adaptation by Ufotable confirmed that a fourth season was in development. Focusing on the "Hashira Training Arc", Tanjiro and his friends will have some major challenges ahead of them. With the Demon Lord Muzan now gunning for them specifically, the Demon Slayer Corps is going to need to make some tough decisions in the future before the anime comes to a close.

How did you feel about the Swordsmith Village Arc? Do you think we'll see the fourth season arrive next year?