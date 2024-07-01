Demon Slayer Season 4 Proves Its Dominance With a Truly Epic Finale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially come to an end with Season 4, and fans were impressed with everything that went down in the final episode! Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has been taking on the titular Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and with it fans have seen Tanjiro Kamado and the others training for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji. With the first seven episodes of the season showing that training, the final episode actually gave fans a glimpse at what the actual final fight against Muzan would look like when it goes down in full.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be a new movie trilogy adapting the final fights between the Hashira and the Upper Ranks to come, and it’s gotten fans excited about the future of the franchise as a whole. This is all thanks to the Season 4 finale which not only fully introduced Muzan as the final antagonist, but also saw each of the Hashira members fighting against the demon after an explosive kick off to the fight. It was a big way for the TV anime to come to an end.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Read on to see what fans are saying about the way Demon Slayer Season 4 came to an end, and see if they match up to your reactions to the finale! How do you like the way the arc ended?