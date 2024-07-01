Demon Slayer Season 4 Finale Outs Ufotable’s Best Animation Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has done it again. This week, the show brought its fourth season to a close, and all eyes were trained on Tanjiro as the finale began. After all, the Hashira Training arc has finally set up the endgame for Demon Slayer. The finale for season four previewed some of the action to come, and honestly? The episode houses some of the best animation ufotable has ever done.

If you have checked out the finale of Demon Slayer season four, you will know what we’re talking about. The team at ufotable did not spare any expense when bringing this finale to life. From its intense fight choreography to Muzan’s regeneration animation, the animators went hard. And to be honest, no scene was more impressive than Muzan’s explosive showdown with Kagaya Ubuyashiki.

As you can see above, well – the scene put Kagaya against Muzan in the best way. The latter might have strutted into the Ubuyashiki Mansion with some swagger, but he did not realize the trap he had triggered. At the cost of his own life, Kagaya rigged his mansion with explosives in the hopes of harming Muzan, and the fiery blast was depicted in painstaking 3DCG animation.

In the Demon Slayer manga, this self-sacrificing move was a gut blow, but the anime makes it even more poignant thanks to its epic animation. The scene was the first in this season finale to showcase what ufotable could really do. And once Kagaya lit the flame, Muzan’s showdown with the Hashira kept the animation push going.

Time and again, ufotable has proven its ability to dig deep with its animation, and Demon Slayer has benefitted from that attention in a big way. Now, all eyes are on the studio as it prepares for the anime’s end. Reports from Japan have confirmed the Demon Slayer anime will bow out with a movie trilogy, so you can bet ufotable has big plans in store. So if you are not caught up with the series, you can find Demon Slayer streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

