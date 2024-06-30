Demon Slayer Anime to End With Epic Movie Trilogy

It's official. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is returning to theaters, and it will be bringing a movie trilogy with it shortly. After all, the hit anime is nearing its finale, and the show will adapt its final saga into a three-film franchise.

The official reveal comes today on the heels of Demon Slayer's latest season finale. The anime returned this spring with season four, and the Hashira Training arc has been intense to say the least. Today, the season came to a close with an extended finale, and Crunchyroll announced Demon Slayer's movie trilogy for good measure.

(Photo: ufotable / Shueisha)

Currently, no release date has been given for the Demon Slayer movies, but ufotable is hard at work on the trilogy. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the movies globally save for select Asian markets. So hopefully, fans will not have to wait long before Demon Slayer hits up theaters with its next film release.

"Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are delighted to have been a part of it from the beginning," Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, shared in a new statement. "Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits cinemas."

As you can imagine, Demon Slayer fans are eager to see how this film trilogy will close the anime. For those familiar with Koyoharu Gotogue's manga, they will know its final act is a frenzy. The pacing is quick and the action is entirely brutal. In the wake of the Hashira Training arc, Tanjiro and his allies are forced to confront their ultimate foe on his territory. Muzan's return to the Infinity Castle leaves the Demon Slayer Corps on edge, and a number of epic battles are left to play out double time. Now, the manga's final outing is ready to tackle theaters, so fans are hoping ufotable will take time to add original content to its Demon Slayer finale.

If you are not caught up on all things Demon Slayer, no worries. You can find it streaming easily enough between Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself."

