Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Gyomei Ready for Season 4

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime will be returning for Season 4 in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is getting the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima ready for his big anime showcase! Introduced together with the rest of the Hashira line up all the way back in Season 1, Gyomei is one of the Hashira fans have yet to see in action in Demon Slayer's anime as of the time of this writing. But that's all going to change as the rest of the Hashira will be mobilizing as Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks are making a move on their end of the fight as well.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc teased that the final members of the Upper Ranks will be making their move on Nezuko now that she's become a full target of Muzan himself, and that means it's even more necessary than ever for the Hashira to be ready for the fights to come. Showing off the Stone Hashira, Gyomei, before he makes a comeback in the anime's fourth season, artist imprincedeguzman on TikTok has brought the Hashira to life in a cool way! Check it out:

What's Next for Demon Slayer Season 4?

Gyomei and the remaining Hashira will be returning to Demon Slayer with Season 4 of the anime now in the works. A release date or window has yet to be revealed for the new episodes as of the time of this writing, but it has been confirmed to be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga when it begins. You can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Demon Slayer anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What are you hoping to see from the Hashira when they return to the Demon Slayer anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!