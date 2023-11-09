New Demon Slayer Play Will Bring Transformed Nezuko to Life

Demon Slayer's third season came to an end earlier this year, seeing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends fighting against some of the strongest demons they've faced to date in the Swordsmith Village Arc. With the success of Netflix's One Piece, anime fans have wondered what is next when it comes to live-action anime adaptations. While Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed for a live-action television series, the supernatural shonen series is getting a stage play that has shared a first look at Nezuko's transformed state.

During the Swordsmith Village Arc, Nezuko was given a surprising new power that both characters and fans didn't see coming. Since Tanjiro's sister has refrained from chowing down on innocent bystanders like so many other demons, Nezuko has gained the ability to survive in the sunlight. While this adds a brand new wrinkle to Nezuko, it also makes her a major target for Muzan the Demon Lord. Throughout his career as the top demon, Muzan has been specifically searching for a way to walk in the sunlight but has come up short when it comes to overcoming this particular weakness. As the Demon Slayer anime inches toward its end, expect Nezuko to play a major role.

Nezuko Hits The Real World

The fourth live-action Demon Slayer stage play shared new images for the Entertainment District Arc via its official social media account. The stage play is taking place at Mielparque Hall Osaka in Japan from November 12th to 19th, with a follow-up performance running from December 1st to 10th at the Tokyo Dome City Hall.

Following the arc taking place in the Swordsmith Village, Demon Slayer will dive into the Hashira Training Arc next year with its fourth season. As the story approaches the finale of the manga, anime fans are left wondering how many more seasons and/or movies that Ufotable will release when it comes to documenting the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Would you like to see this live-action Demon Slayer stage play hit the West in the future? How many more seasons do you think the Demon Slayer Corps will release before it comes to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.