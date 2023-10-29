Demon Slayer Highlights Tanjiro and Nezuko in New Cover Art

Demon Slayer Season 3 took on the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga earlier this year, and some new cover art for the home media release of the season is highlighting Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado from the finale! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime franchise continued with a new arc earlier this year that saw Tanjiro and a few others taking on more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. The end of the season brought about some big shake ups for Tanjiro and Nezuko as it all set the stage for what's next, and led to a much brighter future.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc put Tanjiro in between a rock and a hard place as it was either save his sister from burning in the son, or saving some innocent villagers from an attacking Hantengu. But while it seemed like Nezuko made the ultimate sacrifice and was going to burn away, she ended up surviving the sunlight as the formula Tamayo had been working on had finally taken effect. It's this moment that's highlighted in the newest art for Demon Slayer that you can check out below.

Demon Slayer: What's Next for Tanjiro and Nezuko?

Tanjiro and Nezuko will be returning in Demon Slayer Season 4, which is now in the works. A release date or window has yet to be revealed for the new episodes as of the time of this writing, but it has been confirmed to be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga when it begins. You can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Demon Slayer anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

