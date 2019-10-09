Demon Slayer Star Gets Emotional Over Anime-Themed Sweets

Tanjiro has had a rough life. Since beginning his journey as a demon slayer following the wholesale slaughter of his family, and the transformation of his sister into a demon during the process, the young boy started her rigorous training sessions that lasted for years until he finally accessed the ability to kill the monsters that had taken so much from him. The voice actor behind Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae, has recently shared some delectable treats that were created by his wife, fashioned after the series that he currently provides a voice for.

Online news source Anime News Network shared the recent news byte on their Official Twitter Account, showing off a number of the different cookies that Hanae’s partner had created to honor the franchise that Natsuki currently leads:

Demon Slayer is a franchise where sweets aren’t necessarily imbibed that often, with Tanjiro and his fellow demon slayers barely having an opportunity to eat anything, let alone well made chocolates and cookies. Though after some particularly difficult missions, they are able to stay at a Demon Slayer retreat where their injuries are attended to and they get the opportunity to have a good night’s sleep.

Though the first season of the franchise may have ended, don’t expect the cast of eccentric characters to be away for that long as they will return in the upcoming Demon Slayer feature length film which follows the manga’s “Demon Train Arc”.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”