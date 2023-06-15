Demon Slayer Explains How Mitsuri Got Her Unique Hair Color

Demon Slayer Season 3 has reached its climax as the Love Hashira prepares for a full fight against the Upper Four Hantengu in the big finale, and the penultimate episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc explained how Mitsuri Kanroji got her unique hair color with the episode's post-credits scene! Demon Slayer Season 3 reintroduced Mitsuri to the anime season following her initial debut with the rest of the Hashira line up way back in Demon Slayer Season 1, and with her reintroduction to the anime fans have finally gotten to see her in a real fight and what makes her tick.

With Mitsuri fully jumping into the fight against Hantengu with the penultimate episode of Demon Slayer Season 3, a flashback revealed that she was actually born with dark hair and more demure features when she was little. It wasn't until she aged a bit that her hair and eyes began to change to their pink and green color, but surprisingly her parents didn't look alike. According to the post-credits scene from Demon Slayer Season 3's newest episode, Mitsuri's unique hair and eye color came from the fact that she ate 170 sakura rice cakes a day for eight months.

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri's Hair and Eye Color Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 expands on Mitsuri's past by explaining that she's actually got a huge mass of muscle hidden underneath her seemingly slim body. A flashback revealed that this actually made growing up tough as not only did she subsequently need lots of food to keep herself energetic, but her unique hair and eye color was a reason that she was turned down by potential marriage candidates. This even got her to doubt herself, and she tried to bury her uniqueness in the past.

Thankfully she was able to fight back all of these feelings as Mitsuri broke through a whole new level of power, and is getting into an even bigger fight as Season 3 comes to an end with its planned 70 minute extended finale. It's a wild explanation as to how Mitsuri's hair color changed, but it's still in line with everything wild that has gone down so far.

