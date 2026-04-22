My Hero Academia Announces 2026 American Tour

My Hero Academia’s final episode might have released last year, but the superhero shonen franchise is far from finished in terms of new projects. Next month, Studio BONES is planning to release a brand new epilogue episode titled, “More,” that will bring to life several events from the manga that hadn’t made their way to the series finale. On top of this additional episode, the Kohei Horikoshi series has a giant event that is hitting the road in North America this year. While the series is well known for its hard-hitting action, it has also created legendary tunes in the anime world, and in 2026, you’ll have the chance to revisit them live.

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My Hero Academia: In Concert has been confirmed for later this year, traveling North America to recreate the beloved soundtrack from the series. Starting on September 12th, the production will run for weeks before ending its thirty-five-show performance on October 25th. While the full list of songs wasn’t revealed, the upcoming tour did confirm that songs such as “You Say Run” and “You Can Be A Hero” will be performed, as the band is planning to recreate the works of series composer Yuki Hayashi. You can check out the list of tour dates below to see if the My Hero Academia American tour is coming to your hometown.

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My Hero Academia’s North American Run

Studio Bones

If you want more information regarding this upcoming tour, here’s how My Hero Academia describes the events, “My Hero Academia in Concert is based on Kohei Horikoshi’s bestselling manga (which has sold more than 100 million volumes worldwide and generated more than $130 million in box office revenue, and inspired a fandom of more than 4.3 million followers across social media), and premieres May 30, 2026 at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan before heading to the United States and Europe in the fall. The music and imagery will unite to recreate the triumphs, struggles, and emotional highs that have defined “My Hero Academia” for a decade, helping make it one of the most-watched anime series among U.S. streaming audiences.”

My Hero Academia might only have one more episode remaining, but the franchise’s time in the world of anime isn’t finished. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might not be confirmed for a third season as of the writing of this article, but the anime adaptation still has more than enough material to cover from the manga to ensure a big future. On top of this spin-off, there is also the possibility of the franchise returning to theaters. Studio BONES has yet to confirm if the fourth film in the series, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, is the franchise’s last. Should a new movie be confirmed, we could definitely see it focusing on the adult iterations of the heroes as we saw them in the final episode of the television series.

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Via Crunchyroll