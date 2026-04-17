Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Finally Announces Home Video Release (But There’s a Catch)

The time is finally upon us, Demon Slayer Corps enthusiasts, as the first entry in Demon Slayer’s finale trilogy is finally coming home. Since the Ufotable cinematic production left theaters, anime fans have been wondering when Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will finally land on the small screen. Luckily, it appears that fans won’t have to wait much longer to revisit Tanjiro and his allies’ battles inside of Muzan’s abode. While a release date has been revealed for the home video release, there is a catch when it comes to this highly anticipated news that shonen fans have been dying to learn.

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Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will land on Blu-Ray and DVD on July 29th this summer in Japan, finally giving fans the chance to physically own the opening salvo for the movie series that will bring the beloved franchise to a close. While the announcement is a long-awaited piece of news from Ufotable, it still leaves out some major answers that many anime enthusiasts have been dying to learn. Specifically, the reveal does not hint at when or where Demon Slayer’s latest film will be streamed. With Demon Slayer appearing on quite a few streaming services in recent years, it seems as though viewers will need to wait to learn if it will be landing on the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, or all of the above. Fingers crossed, we’ll get news on the streaming release sooner rather than later.

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Demon Slayer’s Mysterious Future

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle might have finally received a Blu-Ray/DVD release date, details are few and far between when it comes to the next two movies following Tanjiro and the Hashira. The next two entries have yet to even unveil their titles, with fans wondering when the next theatrical adventure will take place. An earlier report suggested that the next two movies would be released in 2027 and 2029, respectively, but Crunchyroll quickly shut down the rumor, and ever since, the mystery has lingered. Based on what took place in the shonen’s source material, fans should buckle up for the biggest battles of the series to date.

As for whether Tanjiro and the Hashira will return with new stories, Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t hinted at creating more chapters in the series. Releasing its final chapter in 2020, Tanjiro and Nezuko’s tale ended fairly conclusively, leaving many to think that a new tale will never arrive. Weekly Shonen Jump has been ending some major series in recent years, and with the popularity of Demon Slayer only continuing to skyrocket, it would be a massive boon if this shonen universe were to make a comeback. Regardless, Ufotable still has two more opportunities to highlight the fight against Muzan and his various deadly Upper Moons. Even when the franchise ends its anime adaptation, its legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

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