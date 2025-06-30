Demon Slayer Readies Shinobu for Final Fight

All the major characters in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film will have their moments to shine as the final showdown against the demons will be more brutal than ever. Ufotable is adapting the final arc in a trilogy film, and the first film has already shared its match-ups. The trailer, which was released last weekend, features most of the major characters in the final arc. While everyone will be fighting some of the most powerful demons in history, the trailer specifically highlights Shinobu vs. Doma, Zenitsu vs. Kaigaku, and Tanjiro vs. Akaza. Shinobu’s opponent is the Upper Moon Two, who is way stronger than the Upper Moons Tanjiro and the others defeated before the Hashira Training Arc.

The Infinity Castle has an unpredictable layout that’s almost impossible to navigate. The Demon Slayers were scattered all across the castle after forcefully getting sucked in, and Shinobu faced Doma all by herself. Doma has already been introduced in the anime, but his true powers will only be revealed in the Infinity Castle Arc. He is also the only demon who has the habit of specifically targeting women, since eating their flesh gives demons a lot more strength. Even so, the Hashira won’t be easy to take down. The first part of the trilogy film will hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025. However, U.S. fans will have to wait until September 12th before watching the film.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Will Reveal the Real Reason Shinobu Fought Doma

Ufotable

Although Shinobu’s a Hashira, she lacks brute strength, unlike the other Demon Slayers. Because the Insect Hashira is smaller and has no arm strength, she relies on poison to defeat the demons. Shinobu is the only one who created an unconventional way of fighting demons. She also makes up for her lack of strength with exceptional speed, and she can kill a demon in the blink of an eye. However, even someone like her will be at a significant disadvantage against Upper Moon Two, one of Muzan’s most powerful subordinates.

However, Shinobu vs Doma isn’t a random matchup; there’s a lot of story behind it. Out of all the Hashira, Shinobu and Giyu were the only ones who didn’t participate in the training. While Giyu’s reason was already revealed in the anime, Shinobu’s goal still remains a mystery. From her conversation with Kanao, it’s evident she’s planning something major before the series bows out. Shinobu’s hatred for demons, the conversation with Kanao, and the truth behind her sister’s death will all be revealed in this arc.