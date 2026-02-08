Demon Slayer Unveils New Look At The Best Hashira Ahead of Anime’s Return

2025 was the biggest year for Demon Slayer as the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by grossing over a hundred billion yen across the globe. As the highest-grossing anime film in history, far surpassing the record of the Mugen Train film, Demon Slayer was in the limelight for several months last year. Although the Infinity Castle film hit Japanese theaters in July before making its international debut in September, there’s still no update on the official streaming. The film is still holding screenings in Japan and several other places, pushing back the streaming date even further. Not to mention that there haven’t been any updates on the second part as fans await the continuation of the intense showdown between the Demon Slayers and the Upper Moons.

February 8th marks the birthday of Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira and one of the most beloved characters in the series. The official website of the anime shares a completely new look at him to commemorate his special day. Following the usual theme, Ufotable releases a chibi-style visual of the character wearing a light-colored outfit and holding a bouquet of flowers. The color arrangement in the background is primarily blue, which is similar to his powers. Additionally, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting a new range of merchandise based on the new visual, which is available on the official website of the studio’s webshop.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Features Giyu’s Best Battle Yet

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Giyu is the first Hashira introduced in the series and the person who sets Tanjiro on the path of becoming a Demon Slayer. Despite being such a crucial character, he doesn’t appear often in the story after his fateful encounter with the Kamado siblings. However, Giyu’s powers as a Hashira can’t be denied, and he proved that during the Mount Natagumo Arc, where he not only protected Tanjiro but also easily beheaded the Lower Five demon.

He doesn’t get many chances to show off his powers before the Infinity Castle Arc. However, Giyu stole the spotlight in the first part as he teamed up with Tanjiro against Akaza. This is the first time the two of them fought on equal footing against an unbelievably powerful villain. Not only did he play a huge role in defeating the Upper Rank Three, but he also awakened his Demon Slayer Mark, which significantly boosted his powers. Throughout the fight, Giyu and Tanjiro spared no effort to look out for each other.

Defeating Akaza was next to impossible, but the duo managed to survive despite the severe injuries. The film ends with both of them passing out after Akaza took his final breath. However, the fight against the demons is far from over, and the Corps still has to track down Muzan Kibutsuki. The upcoming parts will focus on other major fights since the Upper Ranks One and Two are still major threats to them.

