“I Was Very Emotional”: Demon Slayer Star Talks Giyu and Tanjiro’s Best Scene in the Anime

The wait for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film is finally over, at least for Japanese fans. Global fans, however, still have to wait around two months before experiencing the epic film in the theaters. The first part of the Infinity Castle film will hit the U.S. theatres on September 12th, 2025. The anime will wrap up its epic story in a trilogy, adapting the most thrilling fight scenes in the series. Since the arc is battle-heavy, every character will get their moments to shine, with Tanjiro Kamado being at the center of it. Of course, many fan-favorite characters will get the attention they deserve, including Giyu Tomioka.

Giyu is the first Hashira to be introduced in the series and the one who showed Tanjiro the only way to protect his sister. He believed that if Tanjiro followed the brutal path of a Demon Slayer, then the young boy could finally find a way to cure his sister. Of course, it was a long shot, but seeing the siblings sparked a new hope in him. The story has come a long way since then, and Giyu has continued to be a pillar of support for Tanjiro. Hence, when he was struggling with his dilemma, there was no one Kagaya could’ve trusted more than Tanjiro to help the Hashira. About a week before the film’s Japanese release date, the Demon Slayer voice actors gathered for promotion, where Giyu’s voice actor, Takahiro Sakurai, shared how he felt during a special Giyu and Tanjiro episode in the Hiashira Training Arc.

Giyu’s Voice Actor Reflects on Tanjiro’s Support Towards Giyu

On July 11th, 2025, the anime held a Pre-Release Prayer Event at Zojoji Temple (Minato Ward, Tokyo). According to Mantan Web, Sakurai said, “I remembered the first episode (of Kamado Tanjiro: Unwavering Resolve Arc), where I met Tanjiro at the beginning of the story and reached out to him based on my own intuition, but in the second episode of the Hashira Training Arc, I was able to reach out to Tanjiro and receive a push from him. I thought it was amazing when I felt how long it had been.”

Sakurai also added, “When we were recording the first episode, I couldn’t have imagined it at all, so I myself was also very emotional during the Hashira Training Arc.”

At the end of his speech, Sakurai turned to Hanae and expressed his gratitude, “Thank you, Tanjiro, for making me feel that way.”

The Hashira Training Arc portrayed Giyu’s tragic past as well as the emotional burden weighing him down. For someone like him, Tanjiro’s cheerful enthusiasm was perhaps too much to bear, but after the young boy’s persistence, Giyu agreed to talk about his past. Tanjiro had always felt grateful for Giyu’s help, so he didn’t hesitate to fulfill Kagaya’s wish, who was too ill to move out of his bed. Hence, Tanjiro finally talked some sense into Giyu and gave him the push he needed to continue walking forward. The scene was incredibly emotional, but a major step towards Giyu since he has been slowly able to let his past go and grow as a swordsman and a person.

