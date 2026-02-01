Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Just Pushed Back Its Streaming Release Even More

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is going to continue running through theaters exclusively thanks to a new update, and that means it’s going to be pushing back its streaming release even more so in the future. Demon Slayer has been doing monumental success in theaters ever since the first film in the new Infinity Castle trilogy made its debut last year. It was such a hit that Sony Pictures Entertainment and the team of ufotable have kept the film exclusively to theaters ever since thanks to how well the film continues to do in the box office.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle remained exclusive to theaters through 2025, and has continued to keep that streak going with a return to theaters this February. The film is coming back to theaters in Japan with a brand new IMAX version ready to do, and a new updated release means that the film is going to stick around in theaters even longer now than an official Screen X and Ultra 4DX version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle releases on February 20th.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to Continue Run in Theaters

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle announced it’s going to be making a first for the franchise kind of release with a special Screen X and Ultra 4DX version of the film releasing across theaters in Japan on February 20th. This combined with the release of its special IMAX edition earlier in February means that the home release of the film in Japan isn’t going to happen until at least March at the earliest. A digital or Blu-ray release just won’t happen for the film until it ends its run in theaters especially with this new version now hitting in Japan to take it even further.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle sticking around in theaters in Japan pushes back its home release in that territory, and it means that it’s going to be even longer than that before it gets a home release in other territories in North America. So for those fans who had been hoping to see the feature film reach streaming platforms like Crunchyroll as soon as possible, it’s likely going to be a much longer wait than many could have hoped for. Which stings even more that these theatrical releases are going to be exclusive to Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle might be remaining exclusive to theaters for the immediate future, but there could be a promising update coming soon enough as the film is one of the franchises are going to take the stage during the upcoming AnimeJapan 2026 event taking place later this Spring. Coming during the March 28-29 weekend, the event is promising to show off all kinds of anime projects that Aniplex wants to celebrate.

It’s yet to be revealed what kind of update fans might be getting, if any, but it’s going to be a big deal if we get an updated release on its streaming plans or potentially anything about its second film in the Infinity Castle trilogy. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle continues to do well in theaters, so there’s no reason to push forward on its future before the first film settles down either.

