New Demon Slayer Game Potentially Leaked

A new Demon Slayer game has potentially leaked from an insider who has recently and historically been quite reliable. Unfortunately, details on the project are scarce and there is no accompanying media. The leak specifically comes the way of Midori over on X, a source usually known for Sega leaks, especially as they pertain to Atlus and the Persona series.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Midori relayed word that a sequel to Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is in the works. No platforms are mentioned, but it's safe to assume PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S are going to be the platforms at minimum. The previous game also came to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but this was in 2019. As a result, it is not as safe to assume these platforms are in the plan as they will be all quite dated by the time this game comes, whenever it comes out.

As for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, for those unfamiliar, it is a fighting game meets action-adventure game released by Sega and CyberConnect2 back in 2019. As of March this year, it has sold 3.5 million copies, which is no doubt why it is getting a sequel. Meanwhile, its critical reception was all over the place, with scores ranging from 69 to 82, depending on the platform.

"Become the blade that destroys demons," reads an official blurb about the first game. "Relive memorable moments from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime through the eyes of its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado! Follow the story from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc-where Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps- to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train featuring the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku! Face off against demons from the anime series with stunning graphical effects faithfully recreating iconic battle techniques in full 3D! Choose from a cast of 24 fighters, including not only protagonists like Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado, but demons like Rui (Lower Five of the Twelve Kizuki) and Akaza (Upper Three of the Twelve Kizuki). Pit your favorite characters against each other and enjoy never-before-seen matchups!"

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past it doesn't change the fact this isn't official information. Further, even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time as everything is subject to change.