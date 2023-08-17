Demon Slayer Wave 2 Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys isn't all about Batman. They've made some pretty fantastic figures for anime properties like My Hero Academia, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Demon Slayer, and it's that last franchise that got a new wave of action figures in 5-inch and 7-inch scale. They even topped off the wave with a 12-inch statue of Inosuke Hashibira.

A full breakdown of McFarlane Toys Demon Slayer Wave 2 releases can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth with free shipping on orders $79+ using the current code. While you're at it you might want to check out all of the Demon Slayer Pop figures that Funko has released in recent weeks.

Demon Slayer: Zenitsu Agatsuma 5-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer: Inosuke Hashibira 5-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer: Kyojuro Rengoku 5-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer: Kyogai 5-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer Deluxe Tanjiro Water Dragon Tenth Form 5-Inch Scale Action Figure



Demon Slayer: Shinobu Kocho 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer: Giyu Tomioka 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer: Rui 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira 12-Inch Scale Statue

How to Catch Up for Demon Slayer Season 4

Now is just the right time to catch up to speed with everything that has happened in the Demon Slayer anime so far. Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the works for a release in the near future, and has been announced to adapt the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. There has yet to be a release window or date announced for the next season of the anime as of this writing, however, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime releases. You can find the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to do so.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."