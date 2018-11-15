‘Pokemon’: Here’s How Pichu Could Look In ‘Detective Pikachu’

Detective Pikachu is poised to hit theaters next summer, and the live-action event may do what many thought would be impossible. The film’s first trailer got fans thinking it may do live-action anime and gaming justice. So, it isn’t surprising to see the way fans are embracing Detective Pikachu, and one piece of fan-art has netizens buzzing.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as DJTHED made fans do a double take with a recent upload. The 3D animator gave their live-action spin on a favorite Pikachu evolution, and it has fans begging for all the Pichu.

Seriously, just imagine the kind of merchandise this cute critter would inspire!

THIS IS NOT OFFICIAL. I decided to provide my own take on the “Warner Bros.” style of realistic looking Pokemon. This was all done in Blender. I haven’t used the hair particle system extensively before, but seeing Pikachu’s furry coat inspired me to experiment with it. #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/CF7ObRly1U — DJTHED (@_DJTHED) November 15, 2018

As you can see above, DJTHED decided to give Pichu the sort of live-action treatment Pikachu is getting. The tiny pocket monster, which is the pre-evolution of Pikachu, is seen with a full fur coat and some seriously soft ears.

“I decided to provide my own take on the “Warner Bros.” style of realistic looking Pokemon. This was all done in Blender. I haven’t used the hair particle system extensively before, but seeing Pikachu’s furry coat inspired me to experiment with it,” DJTHED wrote.

Looking at the render closely, this fan-poster gives a solid take on how Detective Pikachu might have looked before it evolved. If you added a little hat to this creature, it would be a dead-ringer for the Pokemon, but it is strange to imagine Ryan Reynold’s voice coming from the critter.

Of course, there is no word on whether Detective Pikachu will feature Pichu, but this fan-poster has us crossing our fingers. The film’s first trailer did confirm Ryme City will house Pokemon from all sorts games. Every sort of Pokemon with Generation 1 being represented by the likes of Charmander while Braviary stepped up for Generation 5. Now, all Detective Pikachu needs to do is update its Pokedex with Pichu and fans will be good.

Do you hope this pocket monster pops up in the film?

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”