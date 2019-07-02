Detective Pikachu Announces Special SDCC Event

Detective Pikachu made its debut earlier this year, and fans are still loving the adorable live-action take on the franchise. With the film’s Blu-ray and DVD release date nearing, Warner Bros. is gearing up for the public sale, but it has one thing to do before then.

Yup, that’s right. San Diego Comic-Con is right about the corner, and the Pokemon film is getting a special activation at the event.

Earlier today, the team at Warner Bros. Entertainment confirmed plans to bring Detective Pikachu to the event. Not only will fans be able to visit the world of Shazam! at the annual convention, but Ryme City will be built for all you Poke Fanatics to visit.

“Guests will be able to experience the magic of Ryme City in an immersive walkthrough pop-up based on the hit film Pokémon Detective Pikachu with Instagrammable moments including, the neon cityscape, Ryme City marketplace, film prop displays, and an infinity room,” the announcement reads.

“Fans will have the chance to win prizes and take photos with multiple characters from the film including Detective Pikachu himself!”

So, there you have it. If you ever wanted to get a selfie taken with Pikachu himself, it seems the good detective will be present at SDCC this month. The special Detective Pikachu event will be held just outside the Omni Hotel starting on Wednesday, July 17. The activation will run until Sunday, July 21 to ensure everyone who wants to meet the world’s great detective will get the chance to do so.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”