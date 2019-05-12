Detective Pikachu Shocks Audiences With Great CinemaScore

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has a lot riding on its shoulders. Not only is it the biggest theatrical release in the franchise, but fans of both anime and video game film adaptations were hoping this would be the one to nail it. Detective Pikachu has already been a critical success, and is making waves in the box office based on all of this anticipation alone. But what do audiences actually think of the film? Do they think it’s a great representation of the franchise?

It seems the answer is a resounding “yes,” as its official CinemaScore has shocked audiences with its high mark. Earning an A- according to CinemaScore’s official Twitter account, Detective Pikachu is in good company. Check it out below!

It’s no mystery as to why Detective Pikachu is such a big hit with audiences as it brings the wonder of Pokemon to screen. Many fan-favorite monsters make the jump to live-action, and the film is full of all kinds of shout outs to fans of both the video game and anime franchises. The best thing about this great audience response is that it allows the universe established in this film to potentially grow in future iterations. The Pokemon Cinematic Universe, if you will.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

