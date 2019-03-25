New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Terrifies ‘Pokemon’ Fans With Gyarados

Detective Pikachu is always looking for an opportunity to surprise, and it turns out the live-action venture did that earlier today. The team behind the film caught netizens off guard when a new trailer was released for Detective Pikachu, and it revealed one of the film’s most terrifying pocket monsters yet.

At long last, Gyarados is getting its time in the spotlight, and netizens admit the monster’s live-action aesthetic is downright terrifying.

As you can see above, the trailer is a short TV spot, but it features plenty of Pokemon close ups. Everyone from Pikachu to Gengar is seen, but Gyarados is the biggest player fans should pay attention to. The massive Water-type dragon comes at the clip’s end while Tim Goodman and Pikachu stand before it on a battle field. In this clip, Gyarados appears to be glowing, leaving some fans to speculate the monster evolves out of nowhere from a Magikarp. So, if you see a thick fish flopping around the leads when the film drops, brace yourself.

The design of Gyarados is being debated on in the wake of its reveal, and most fans admit the Detective Pikachu look is scarier than expected. The monster’s gaping mouth is downright uncomfortable to look at, and netizens say it would be a big mistake to square up with the evolution if they weren’t prepared.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

