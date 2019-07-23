Detective Pikachu Now Available On Digital HD

Are you ready to relive one of this year’s best films from the comfort of your own couch? Well, it seems you are in luck then! There is still a bit of time left before Detective Pikachu hits shelves, but you can add the film to your digital collection now.

Yes, that’s right! The first live-action Pokemon movie is available on digital, and you can nab it at a variety of stores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Detective Pikachu went live online at a slew of U.S. retailers. You can pick up the movie’s Digital HD set from sites like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Microsoft to name a few. This digital release comes about two weeks before Detective Pikachu hits DVD and Blu-ray on August 7.

If you are wanting to nab the film outside of the U.S., you will need to wait a bit longer. Europe will get its digital release in release September before its physical copies hit shelves on September 16.

The digital edition of Detective Pikachu comes with several bonus features in case you were worried. The movie will feature behind-the-scenes footage as well as an alternate opening. A special version of the film will also be included which allows fans to explore easter eggs hidden within Detective Pikachu, so fans can take notes like good-old Professor Oak.

So, are you going to check out the film this weekend? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is out on Digital HD now with a physical release on August 6th (pre-orders are live now). The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.