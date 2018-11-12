The Internet Is Losing It Over ‘Detective Pikachu’s First Trailer

Today, the world was gifted with something it has never seen before. Despite having been around for decades, Pokemon has never dabbled with the world of live-action, but that is changing. Thanks to Legendary, Detective Pikachu will be coming to the big screen next year, and its first trailer just dropped.

And, if you head to social media, you will see thousands upon thousands of fans freaking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, reactions to Detective Pikachu‘s debut trailer are coming in hotter than Charizard. The trailer was shared earlier today after Ryan Reynolds, the man voicing Pikachu, put it on Twitter. Now, the official clip has been shown everywhere, and fans have to admit that this attempt at live-action Pokemon isn’t bad.

The film’s quirky tone aligns with the kind of humor presented in The Guardians of the Galaxy, and it is sitting well with many. This time, it will be Pikachu taking to the public stage rather than Rocket Raccoon, and Reynold’s work as the sassy Pokemon strangely works. This debut trailer proves the world of Pokemon can be brought into live-action without any major hiccups, and anime fans are eager to discover what this may mean for the franchise.

While Pokemon is known for gaming, its rich history with anime is just as popular. The game’s aesthetic is inspired directly by the medium, and Pokemon has an anime stretching more than 1,000 episodes. With millions knowing the franchise by its anime ties alone, this debut trailer has reignited hope that live-action anime adaptations can be done right by Hollywood, and Detective Pikachu may be the blockbuster that turns the tides.

So, what do you think about this new trailer…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

You can check out the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

We’re With You On This

i am so goddamn mad that in 6 months time i am going to walk into a theatre and say the phrase “one for detective pikachu please” — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 12, 2018

Oh Yes No!

I am stuck between “oh yes” and “oh no”. https://t.co/paAc4WtxVh — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) November 12, 2018

Question Mark?

This Would Be Brilliant

Imagine the chaos if movie theaters had a rare Pokemon you could capture in Pokemon Go during showings of Detective Pikachu? — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 12, 2018

So Fluffy. Too Fluffy.

From Game To Big Screen

I have been a strong supporter of Detective Pikachu since the first game in 2016 so I am mega hyped for this — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 12, 2018

Justice For Psyduck

Oh so we can make a movie about Detective Pikachu, but nothing for Trauma Surgeon Psyduck. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 12, 2018

We Can Dig It

“Sanford Meisner famously said ‘Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances.’ By that definition, I cannot imagine a more truthful performance in the history of cinema, than your turn as Pikachu in DETECTIVE PIKACHU.” pic.twitter.com/dooSGvAJKQ — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) November 12, 2018

Maybe It’s Not For Everyone?

Apparently im the only one who feels like the pikachu detective movie is all kinds of wrong ;-; I hate it — Deepeearts (@DeePeeArts) November 12, 2018

Want To Catch ‘Em All Still…?