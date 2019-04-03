‘Detective Pikachu’ Catches Fans With New TV Spots

Detective Pikachu is more than a month out from theaters, but the live-action Pokemon venture is gaining hype by the day. So far, fan-reactions to the Poke Project have been good to say the least, and a set of new TV spots have gone live to promote the film even further.

Recently, Warner Bros. UK hit up fans with an official upload of Detective Pikachu‘s ‘Magic’ spot. The clip, which can be seen above, shows off more of Pikachu with Tim Goodman. And, as expected, the iconic Pokemon makes a few jabs at his newfound partner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, Pikachu does tell Tim magic is the thing which brought them together, but that doesn’t mean they work smoothly as a pair. In one scene, Tim is seen trampling over a slew of clues pieced together by Pikachu, and the detective is none too happy.

“Just step anywhere,” Pikachu is heard saying before he climbs up Tim. “It’s only my life’s work.”

A second TV spot was made public by Warner Bros. UK on Youtube as well. This time, the ‘Find Out’ reel honed in on Tim’s partnership with Lucy, the film’s female lead who has her own Psyduck. The trio are seen grabbing some food as Lucy tells the group that Tim’s father was onto a big story before he suddenly disappeared. This prompts the group to team up, but Tim has to make things awkward when he flubs his words around Lucy much to Pikachu’s delight.

So, are you excited for this Pokemon blockbuster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Detective Pikachu was directed by Rob Letterman and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. It is scheduled for a release on May 10, and the official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!