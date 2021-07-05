Digimon Adventure Reboot is Reportedly Getting a Sequel

✖

Digimon Adventure is reportedly eyeing a sequel to its big reboot anime series! As part of a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the very first Digimon Adventure series released over two decades ago, Toei Animation had launched a brand new anime that has told a brand new story revamping the original adventure the core eight DigiDestined had gone on long ago. This reboot series has now reached its final arc as it nears its final slate of originally scheduled episodes, so fans have begun to wonder whether or not something else would come next.

A new bit of merchandise seems to tease just that as Digimon Adventure will be releasing a new collection of capsule toys this October. Interestingly enough, these new capsule toys tease that this is for a "follow up" or "sequel" to the ongoing Digimon Adventure reboot as they're teased as such, "Light products of the key item from the Digimon Adventure: Follow-up series/Sequel are being introduced into the market!" Check out the promo for the new toys below as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Pre-orders are available for "Digimon Adventure: Follow-up series/Sequel Roleplay Light Item" (デジモンアドベンチャー︰後番組 なりきりライトアイテム) gashapon capsules (set of 40; ¥300 per capsule), which are set to be released in October. There will be 6 varieties. pic.twitter.com/UH3trP7k5d — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) July 4, 2021

There's a caveat to this, however, as @Wikimon_news also states that some of the wording in the original Japanese language for the promo could refer to a new series in the Digimon Adventure franchise or a new franchise entirely. This means that Digimon Adventure's future is even more in question than before as this franchise is no stranger to sequels, but it's also no strange to complete reboots for future iterations of the series.

Digimon Adventure could end up getting a sequel to its reboot series potentially even exploring Digimon Adventure 02, or even Digimon Tamers (which is now celebrating its 20th Anniversary), but it could also be a completely new entry for the anime overall. With Digimon Adventure's reboot ended its run in just a matter of months, it won't be long before we see what's next for this fan favorite franchise.

But what do you think? Would you want to see a sequel to the Digimon Adventure reboot? Would you want that to be a reboot of a different season? Or would you want to see a brand new Digimon series instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!