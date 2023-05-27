Digimon Adventure 02 Poster Gives Closer Look at New Adult DigiDestined Designs

Digimon Adventure 02 will soon be bringing back its cast of characters for a brand new movie, and a new poster for the Digimon franchise has given a much closer look at each of the new adult designs for the Digimon Adventure 02 Digidestined! When Bandai first celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise, they brought back the first eight DigiDestined for one final adventure putting the final stamp on their journey. Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna brought back both the original and the Digimon Adventure 02 cast as older adults, and now it's time to focus on the second generation of DigiDestined.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is gearing up for a release across theaters in Japan later this Fall as it will bring much older versions of the six DigiDestined kids first seen in the second season of the Digimon TV series. Preparing to reveal some new information about the upcoming movie this Summer, Digimon is hyping up the next DigiFes 2023 event with a new poster showing off the adult cast with a curious new addition in tow. Check it out below:

What to Know for Digimon Adventure 02's Comeback Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is currently scheduled to premiere across theaters in Japan on October 27th, but has yet to confirm an international release date as of this writing. Taking place two years after the events of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna with the original voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 reprising their roles, director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are returning for the new movie as well. Things will be shaken up for the new movie with the addition of a curious new character also seen in the poster.

This new character is teased as the very first DigiDestined named Owada Rui. This new character will be voiced by Megumi Ogata (Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Neon Genesis Evangelion), and will have a partner Digimon named Ukkomon, voiced by Rie Kugimiya (Fullmetal Alchemist, Fairy Tail). It's yet to be revealed how this new character will be anchoring the story or whether or not this is the final story for Digimon Adventure 02's cast, but new information will be revealed before too long.

How are you liking the older looks for Digimon Adventure 02's cast so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!