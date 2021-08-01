New Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Debuts First Teaser Trailer

Digimon Adventure 02's new movie has debuted its first teaser trailer! Toei Animation recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the original Digimon Adventure series with not only a brand new TV series but a feature film bringing that original series to an end as well. It seems this was a successful venture for the company as now they will be branching out with not only a fresh new TV anime taking on a completely new generation of DigiDestined, but with a new movie revisiting the cast from the Digimon Adventure 02 generation as well.

Announced to be in the works as part of the DigiFes celebration this year, Toei Animation will be releasing a new movie based on the characters from the Digimon Adventure 02 series that will reunite director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for this new take on the classic series. You can check out the official "super early" teaser trailer for the new movie in the video above with English subtitles!

There's still no official title or release information for this new movie, but producer Yosuke Kinoshita (who also produced Last Evolution Kizuna as well) made sure to note that this new film will be focusing on Daisuke (Davis in the original English dub) and the second generation of DigiDestined introduced in the sequel series. The team wanted to tell a story about this group because they have a much different appeal than the original DigiDestined group, and will be doing so with this new movie.

There has yet to be a place in the timeline set for this new movie as well, but as the teaser trailer reveals, Digimon Adventure 02's new project will see Davis and Veemon meet a mysterious person who has a Digivice but no Digimon of their own. This person then reveals they were the first person to ever partner with a Digimon, which is something the franchise has never quite explored at any length, even with the first original series from over 20 years ago.

The new Digimon Adventure 02 movie has started production, so we'll update you on any new material from this new project as soon as it becomes available.