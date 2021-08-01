Digimon Announces New TV Series and Digimon 02 Movie

✖

The first of August is here, and that means the Digimon fandom is living its best life. In honor of the community's web-wide holiday, the team at Digimon set up an event to tease netizens about the franchise's next projects. As it turns out, a new TV anime and feature film are in the works!

The update comes from DigiFest 2021 for those who might have watched the livestream in Japan. After showcasing lots of merchandise, Digimon got to the good stuff before long when it shared its next screen projects. This is where fans learned Digimon Ghost Game will be the anime's next TV series while work on a Digimon Adventure 02 movie carries on behind the scenes.

For the first project, Digimon Ghost Game is slated to debut this fall, and it will air on Fuji TV. A poster was put out for the anime, and it shows several unfamiliar Digimon in silhouette behind three trainers. Three new monsters have even been given names, and they are known as Angoramon, Gammamon, and Jellymon. And as for the trio, the kids seem to be dealing with holograms and/or ghosts in this story, so fans will be happy to try out this new series.

As for the movie, Digimon Adventure 02 is getting its due with a movie to call its own. The project will focus on Daisuke Motomiya and his cohorts from the original anime. Tomohisa Taguchi will direct the film with Akatsuki Yamatoya penning the script. The pair have a history as they both worked on Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna which recently brought our original DigiDestined kids into young adulthood.

At this point, little is known about the Digimon Adventure 02 movie, but producer Yosuke Kinoshita did say it will involve all of the sequel's main characters. But of course, there may be some fans stateside who are unfamiliar with this sequel. After all, Digimon Adventure 2 aired stateside way back in August 2000 months after the original anime wrapped. So if you need a refresher, you can find the synopsis for Digimon Adventure 02 below:

"Three years after the adventure of Tai and his friends, a new enemy Digimon Kaiser appears in the Digital World and he is out to control all Digimon. The powers of Digimon Kaiser prevent Agumon and other Digimon from Digivolving, causing a big scare. In this pinch a new generation of hero arrives, it's the Veemon! Veemon is able to combine with DigiMental and create a new type of Digimon that has never been seen before. Tai calls upon Daisuke Motomiya, a kid on his soccer team to the Digital World and to fight along with Veemon. What kind of adventures will this new pair run into, but more importantly, will they be able to save the Digital World from the Digimon Kaiser?"

