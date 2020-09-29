Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Producer Explains Why the DigiDestined Were Aged into Adults

✖

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will soon be releasing on digital and home video, and the producer behind the Digimon franchise's 20th anniversary film explained why the original DigiDestined kids have been aged into adults for their final outing. When the film was first announced as a celebration of the Digimon franchise's monumental anniversary, the one thing that captured the most fans' attention was the reveal that the original chosen children would be in their 20s for this outing. Making matters even more intriguing, this was touted as the final time we'd see the original crew in action.

With the film now making its way to its release in the United States, ComicBook.com was recently able to have an email correspondence with Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna producer Yosuke Kinoshita to celebrate. One of the burning questions we had was why the original crew were aged into adulthood.

As it turns out, Kinoshita explained that this decision was made to reflect how much the original chosen children have not only grown through their time in Digimon Adventure tri, but were grown to reflect how fans of the franchise had grown alongside the DigiDestined since the debut of the first Digimon Adventure series over 20 years ago.

Kinoshita broke it down as such, "It can be said that a primary characteristic of Digimon Adventure is characters getting older. In this commemorative 20th year, we wanted to thank those who watched and grew up with Digimon since when they were children. We thought characters who “grew up” or reached adulthood would best connect with our fans."

Producing the film with this thought in mind also led the team to go back and revisit the first two seasons for ways to pay homage to the journey as a whole, "In this film, there are a lot of homages to various scenes and moments from the series as we know it today. I want fans to watch it with the same excitement as they did with the series 20 years ago. In order to capture that feeling, we watched both the movie and TV series again and again, prompting many discussions with the director and other staff members."

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will be releasing digitally on September 29th, and on Blu-ray and DVD October 6th.