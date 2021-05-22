Digimon Adventure Teases Millenniumon's Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure is teasing Millenniumon's debut with the promo for the next episode of the series! The DigiDestined have been tasked with their toughest challenge yet as the chosen children have made their way to FAGA in order to keep Millenniumon from reviving in a new body. As we have seen through the series thus far, this task is easier said than done as the dark Digimon has been slowly forging its body and energy since the series began. But now it seems like the time has finally come for Millenniumon's revival.

Digimon Adventure's next episode teases that Millenniumon will finally get its wish and form a new body before it's all over. Considering that this was the dark threat that initially kicked off the war between the holy and dark Digimon years before the events of the series, this is going to be one of the DigiDestined's toughest challenge yet. Episode 49 of the series is titled "The God of Evil Descends, Millenniumon" and you can find the preview below as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Digimon Adventure: ep. 49 "The God of Evil Descends, Millenniumon" Did Taichi and War Greymon really die?..... The Children and their Digimon are grieving. However, as the enormous FAGA, which emerges from a lake, rises toward the top of a nearby mountain range, the time of... pic.twitter.com/12uk6I6FlE — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) May 16, 2021

Episode 49 of the series begins its synopsis as such as it continues from the intense cliffhanger of the previous episode, "Did Taichi and War Greymon really die? The Children and their Digimon are grieving. However, as the enormous FAGA, which emerges from a lake, rises toward the top of a nearby mountain range, the time of Millenniumon’s revival is ticking away every moment. Although Yamato, Sora, and Koshiro each take drastic steps towards stopping Millenniumon’s revival, Griffomon attacks Metal Garurumon, and are unable to do so."

The rest of the synopsis further emphasizes how terrible of a situation this will be with, "Meanwhile, Mimi tries to get close to Hikari's heart, who is overwhelmed in despair from losing her brother, somehow. However, Mimi is very sad herself over the loss of Taichi and War Greymon. In the end, can the Children crawl out of their sorrow and stop the impending revival of Millenniumon? At that moment…!"

How are you liking Digimon Adventure's new series so far? Curious to see Millenniumon's full form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!