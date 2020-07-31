Digimon Adventure Reboot Reveals Episode Order

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary reboot has been a huge hit with fans so far, but there has always been a question as to how long this new series will be running for. Now a new listing in a recent Toei Animation catalog seems to have revealed the episode order for the reboot series. The original anime from over 20 years ago ran for 54 episodes in total before it brought in a new generation of chosen children for Digimon Adventure 02, but it looks like this reboot series will be getting a slightly longer run.

As spotted by @JP_Excelsior on Twitter, a licensing catalog for Toei Animation Europe has the new Digimon Adventure series listed as one of the many offerings from the company for the year, and it lists the series at 66 episodes at 23 minutes each. It does not go as far to mention production or airing schedule for the new series (such as how this 66 episode run might have been impacted by its recent COVID-19 pandemic hiatus), but this will be good news for fans hoping for a long run for the reboot series.

According to a Toei Animation Licensing Catalog, Digimon Adventure: will have 66 episodes and Survive will arrive in January 2021.#Digimon pic.twitter.com/36VRh5qkmV — Digimon Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) July 31, 2020

At first it seemed like the reboot series was progressing through its events at a much speedier pace than expected, as if it were hitting a shorter episode order, but seeing that it's going to run for at least 60 plus episodes then there is no reason to really worry about its pace. It's also in the service of providing a brand new adventure for these familiar faces. It all starts with a brand new origin for these DigiDestined as they were summoned to this new Digital World by the Holy Digimon to face off against the forces of darkness.

That seems like a set up for a major unexpected endgame, but we'll have an entire saga to watch through until then! But what do you think? How do you feel about Digimon Adventure getting this long of an episode order? Is this enough episodes to tell the new story? Hope we get to see more fresh takes on classic seasons of the past? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

