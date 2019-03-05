New ‘Digimon Adventure’ Film Releases Teaser Trailer

It’s time to champion your favorite Digimon, folks! To celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the team behind Digimon Adventure is stepping out with a new film, and the project’s first teaser trailer has gone live.

As you can see above, the clip reveals the returning cast coming to the yet-titled film. Digimon Adventure will see all the original DigiDestined make a comeback for this special project, and it is expected to follow after the events of Digimon Adventure Tri., a six-film sequel to the series’ first anime.

So far, details about this anime project are sparse, but fans know it will catch up with the DigiDestined in their early 20s to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Everyone from Tai to T.K. will be present, and the official Digimon website has updated its pages to give fans a better look at this film’s released visuals.

If you are hoping to check out this film, it will take a bit to go live. Currently, the Digimon Adventure film is slated for an early spring 2020 release. Traditionally, the spring anime release window ranges from April to June, so here’s to hoping the film premieres sooner rather than later.

For those who cannot wait to see how their favorite characters are doing, Toei Animation did ease fans earlier this year. A slew of teaser biographies went live for the older DigiDestined, and you can check them out below:

Joe: Did he manage to pass his entrance exams…!? A 23-year-old whose choice of career path is of great interest.

Mimi: A charming 21-year-old dressed in fashionable clothing!

Izzy: A 21-year-old who looks great in a suit!? Could he be working at a job already?

Matt: Matt with his ever calm and collected expression. He seems to have a gentle air to him too!?

Tai: He still sports his signature hairstyle. His expression accurately reflects his carefree personality!

Sora: 22 years old. Did she decide to devote herself to the art of Ikebana!? Her kimono suits her perfectly!

T.K.: 19 years old and all grown up, he’s grown even taller than his older brother Matt!?

Kairi: While her innocent personality still remains, she seems to have her act together more than her brother Tai does!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

