Digimon Adventure Introduces Angemon to the Reboot

Digimon Adventure's newest episode officially introduced Angemon to the reboot series. As the new series makes it beyond the 20 episode mark, it has explored brand new territory that fans of the original series have never seen before. But even with all of the changes, there have been a few core similarities between the original and new series such as the late introduction of one of the core members of the DigiDestined line up, Angemon. In the new series, however, Angemon is far more critical to the Digital World at large as the battle with Devimon looms overhead.

The newest episode of the series sees Tai and Matt finally discover the first of the Holy Digimon they had been tasked with searching through the Dark Continent for. But as fans of the original series are fully aware, the first of these Holy Digimon turned out to be Angemon -- who seems to have as much holy light power as it did in the original series.

The previous episode of the new Digimon Adventure series ended with a major cliffhanger that revealed that Devimon's dark forces had not only captured Angemon, but Matt's younger brother Takeru. Although Takeru was successfully freed from his prison, a new dark enemy arrives and begins to take him away. But Tai and Matt can't do anything with the current level of power available to MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

When Takeru cries out to be left alone, the captured Angemon suddenly glows with a bright light that hurts the dark Digimon. Appearing before Takeru, Angemon reaches its hand out and introduces himself to the young DigiDestined. With their hands meeting, Takeru's Digivice is given a physical form and he's now an official member of the DigiDestined.

Unfortunately with this burst of power, and the injuries he had sustained through capture, Angemon could not maintain its form and it reverts to an egg that's now in the dark Digimon's hands. Angemon was key to defeating Devimon in the original series (and even reverts to an egg form in that series too), so there's a good chance he'll play just as big of a role this time around too.

