Digimon Adventure Gives MetalGreymon Major Upgrade

Digimon Adventure's new series has been exploring some major new territory, and the series continues to surprise by giving MetalGreymon a huge and surprising upgrade in the newest episode. The fights in the new series have been far more intense than fans of the more relaxed original series could have expected, and this meant that each of the Digimon reached their Ultimate levels before the 20 episode mark. But while they each grew in power, it was clear that even this wasn't enough as now even tougher opponents are pushing Tai and the other DigiDestined to new heights.

"New" is definitely carrying a lot of weight here as the newest episode saw MetalGreymon take on a form that was never in the original series. While there was an expectation to see Agumon's Mega form in short time due to how fast the other evolutions happened, Episode 21 of the series threw us all for a loop when it gave MetalGreymon a powerful upgrade instead as it becomes MetalGreymon: Alteros Mode.

Metal Greymon: Alteros/Alterous Mode vs Splashmon pic.twitter.com/74XAkFpK5f — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) October 25, 2020

Tai, Matt, and his younger brother Takeru are now stuck making their way through the Digital World by themselves as they head toward Devimon's castle, so Devimon is making things tougher for them. Summoning the miasma laden Splashmon, Greymon and Garurumon could not defeat the powerful Digimon on their own. But thankfully, Tai dug in deep and unlocked a new power.

When pinned down by Splashmon, Tai and MetalGreymon instead refused to give up and used the miasma as a way to power themselves up. As a result, MetalGreymon's right arm turns into a huge railgun and comes with enough power to completely blow Splashmon away. This MetalGreymon form has been seen in the non-anime projects (as it's closely tied into the X-Antibody), but has never broken through to the anime like this. With all of these swerves, there's no real telling what we can expect to see from the new series yet!

What did you think of MetalGreymon's big upgrade? Did you expect to see the new series go this route rather than move Agumon further up the evolutionary chain? What kind of upgrades are you hoping to see as the new series continues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!