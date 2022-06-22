Digimon Cosplay Flies High With Angemon

The Digimon franchise has been in the midst of its biggest wave of revivals than ever thanks to its recent slate of 20th Anniversary releases, and one awesome cosplay is truly flying high with Angemon! Digimon Adventure first hit screens over two decades ago, and the franchise recently celebrated with a new rebooted anime series that introduced a new take on the Chosen Children than the ones fans first saw in action several years ago. This meant some major new moments for each of the partner Digimon as well, and it was especially true for Takeru's partner Digimon Patamon and its holy powers.

The new version of Patamon was introduced as one of the holy warrior Digimon that had the powers that could help defeat Devimon, and was thus a lot more crucial to the Chosen Children's success in the reboot series. It was probably the best version we could see in action on screen, and now we have the best version jumping off the screen as artist @carlosgzz003 on Instagram has tapped into the angel's holy power with some truly angelic cosplay fit for the Champion Digimon! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the original Digimon Adventure: reboot series run as it aired in Japan (as the new English dub release is currently in the works), you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the reboot series as such, "It's the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don't know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami's mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they're aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform... a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!"

What do you think? How did you like Digimon Adventure's big comeback with a full reboot and feature film? What were some of your favorite moments from the new take on the franchise overall? What has been your favorite Digimon series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Digimon in the comments!