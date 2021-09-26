Digimon Adventure Finale Debuts New Omegamon Evolution

Digimon Adventure brought its reboot series to an end with the debut of a powerful new Omegamon evolution! After an impressive 67 episode run, the 20th Anniversary celebration of Digimon Adventure’s original anime series released decades ago has finally come to an end. As part of the build to the final battle, Tai and the rest of the Chosen Children were facing off against the final threat of the series, Abaddomon. This led to the re-appearance of the Mega Evolution fusion of WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon, Omegamon, in the penultimate episode of the reboot series (complete with its own evolutionary sequence at last).

Although Omegamon had appeared at two other moments in the reboot series’ past, this third and final appearance for Digimon Adventure‘s series finale was the most significant yet. Not only did fans get a full display of the kind of power expected to see from such a high level evolution, but through the fight Omegamon surprised fans even further with a powerful new kind of evolution not seen in any of the other incarnations of Omegamon’s anime appearances, Omegamon Alter-S. You can check it out in action below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Wikimon_news/status/1442088333988007938?s=20

Although Omegamon has had appearances in the anime’s past, fans of the card and video game releases of the Digimon franchise had been hoping to see this newer variant of the fan favorite knight in action with the anime. The seeds had been planted for Alter-S thanks to the evolutionary branches seen in prior episodes like with the brief debuts of BlitzGreymon and CresGarurumon, but there were no prior teases that we would get to see this stronger Omegamon in the reboot series. But as the fight within Abaddomon’s body continues, the DigiDestined got even stronger.

One of the big differences in the new series is that Tai and the other DigiDestined not only more closely fought alongside their partners, but made them stronger as well through their Digivices. By pushing through with the power of their respective wills, this charged Omegamon to such a level that it was able to unlock this more powerful evolution. This was enough to thankfully defeat Abbadomon with some flashy and well placed attacks, and was enough to save both the real and digital worlds.

But how do you feel about Omegamon Alter-S finally making its official anime debut? How did you like the final episode of this new Digimon Adventure? What did you think of the reboot series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!