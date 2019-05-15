Digimon Fan Shares Impressive Custom Greymon Funko Pop

If you are living a DigiDestined life, then you know the struggle of finding quality Digimon merchandise. Often, these gifts have to be sourced from Japan, but Funko gave fans a hand when its first Digimon pops went live.

And now? Well, one fan was absolutely determined to add Greymon to his shelves, so he made his own sweet custom pop for the creature.

As you can see below, a fan hit up Reddit recently to share their custom 10″ Greymon figure. The piece, which user JalenVasquez posted, shows the favorite Digimon as they let out a terrifying roar.

Complete with a decorated base, this custom pop gives some impressive detail to Graymon’s scaling and build. Its orange body is perfectly shaded and striped blue. The piece’s head is oversized in true Funko style, but Greymon pulls off the look; The creature looks downright intimidating with its red eyes, and its open jaw shows off all of Greymon’s pointy teeth.

The fan went so far as to make a box for their custom piece, and Greymon fits the package well. According to the creator, this Greymon piece is based on a 10″ inch pop made for Jurassic Park, so fans can try to make their own version of the Digimon. Or if they’ve got the cash, they can see if this artist is willing to take orders over on Instagram!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

