New ‘Digimon’ Film Announces Release Window

Digimon is ready to hit up fans with a gift, but it might take a little longer than expected to show up. According to a new report, Digimon‘s next film has shared its release window, but it will not come around until next year.

Over on Twitter, Moetron shared the update with fans alongside a photo of Taichi and Agumon. It is there the page reported the next film for Digimon Adventure will debut in the spring of 2020.

So far, no exact release month or date has been made public. The spring season is the only detail known at this time.

The 20th anniversary “Digimon Adventure” anime film will premiere in early Spring 2020 //t.co/uNb03bBWwn pic.twitter.com/hl3OrFdf70 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 5, 2019

While the film’s release date may be secret a bit longer, fans do know a bit about the project itself. Thanks to fan-sites like With the Will, translations have been shared of various Digimon promo pieces, and one of them breaks down character details of the older DigiDestined.

This new film will follow the original DigiDestined in their 20s. Everyone from Tai to Matt and Mimi will appear, so you can read up on their teaser bios below:

Joe: Did he manage to pass his entrance exams…!? A 23-year-old whose choice of career path is of great interest.

Mimi: A charming 21-year-old dressed in fashionable clothing!

Izzy: A 21-year-old who looks great in a suit!? Could he be working at a job already?

Matt: Matt with his ever calm and collected expression. He seems to have a gentle air to him too!?

Tai: He still sports his signature hairstyle. His expression accurately reflects his carefree personality!

Sora: 22 years old. Did she decide to devote herself to the art of Ikebana!? Her kimono suits her perfectly!

T.K.: 19 years old and all grown up, he’s grown even taller than his older brother Matt!?

Kairi: While her innocent personality still remains, she seems to have her act together more than her brother Tai does!

So far, this Digimon Adventure project has kept its title on the down low, but it will be bringing back plenty of familiar talent from its original anime. The movie is the latest to hit up the franchise as it recently brought its Digimon Adventure Tri. film series to an end. The six-film series caught up with the original DigiDestined in high school, so it is time fans moved on and saw how the gang is handling young adulthood.

Are you excited for this new movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

