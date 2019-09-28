Digimon Reveals New Dark Antibody Designs

The world of Digimon is a dangerous one. Aside from having to fight against other evil Digimon and nefarious plots put together by villains of the week, sometimes the digital monsters have to take into account digital viruses that can eliminate their very beings. For example, the combat the Digimon eliminating program dubbed “Program X”, digital monsters are forced to take in the X-Antibody which causes them to become powerful enough to withstand the virus, while changing into darker versions of themselves. Now, the series has revealed even more examples of these new Digimon and the dark powers they have within.

Reddit User KingZoraKid shared the brand new designs of many familiar favorites, clearly having changed dramatically since ingesting the X-Antibody, which may have saved their lives, but ultimately changed them into entirely new beings:

These latest interpretations of Digimon may not have featured prominently in an anime series as of yet, but never say never as more and more television series and movies from the franchise are slated for the future.

The Digimon pictured here with the brand new makeovers include Wizardmon, Rapidmon, Terriermon, RiseGreyMon, Justimon, and Examon to name a few. The designs themselves give each character a more powerful and detailed appearance that truly brings out their “darker sides”.

This is one part of the massive 20th Anniversary celebration of the Digimon franchise which also includes a new film project, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.